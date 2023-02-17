Former IGP Peter Nanfuri reported dead

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri has passed on.
He passed on Friday morning after a short illness.
The late Peter Nanfuri served as IGP from October 1, 1996 to January 21, 2001.
He was replaced by Ernest Owusu-Opoku.
He was the last IGP under the Presidency of late Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings but was asked the proceed on leave days after John Agyekum Kufuor was sworn in.
He came under pressure for the serial killing of women in Ghana towards the end of the tenure of the Rawlings-led government.
Until his death, he was the Paramount Chief of Jirapa Traditional Area with the Chieftaincy title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.
He was enskinned in 2005.