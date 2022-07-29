Free SHS: 'Review is constantly a possibility on the table'- Ken Ofori Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says a review of the Free SHS policy of the government is constantly a possibility on the table.
He explains that the Education Minister continues to look at the policy with the aim of understanding how parents can be included in a manner that is not coercive.
“Review (of Free SHS) is constantly a possibility on the table. And it’s just to make sure that the appropriate education is given and that wastage is eliminated and it goes to give us value for money”.
“We have maybe scholarship schemes that maybe you have to prove that you need a scholarship. We can get very sophisticated about that to ensure that you draw in parents in a way that is not coercive but never compromising on a citizen who is less than 18 years are able to get an education” he said on Joy Prime.
READ ALSO : Free SHS policy not under review – Education Ministry
The Finance Minister is the second public official to recently make such an admission on the review of the Free SHS policy.
GES Director General Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwah had earlier made such a pronouncement but later sought to clarify that was not what he intended to communicate.
The Ministry of Finance in a statement earlier this month indicated that the policy will not be suspended despite seeking support from the IMF.
It however noted that the IMF will be concerned about possible lack of finance and the ability of government to sustain its expenditure.
“Free SHS, the School Feeding programme, among others, are good social intervention programmes and it is the lack of financing and unsustainable debt burdens that could constrain a government’s ability to maintain its level of spending, including social or investment spending.
READ ALSO : 'We are afraid of Free SHS' by Elizabeth Ohene
“In our situation, the IMF may ask Ghana to consider curtailing lower priority or non- productive spending (such as “white elephant” projects) as part of its fiscal adjustment but to preserve priority social spending, including on health and education.” the statement said on Thursday.