G/A tour : Akufo-Addo distributes 6,000 outboard motors to fisher folks at Ga Mashie

President Akufo-Addo has distributed six thousand outboard motors to fisher folks at Ga Mashie today as part of his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.
The distribution is an initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB).
Addressing a durbar of Chiefs, people and fisher folks at Ga Mashie, President Akufo-Addo indicated government's readiness to boost the fishing industry
“I am deeply excited that the Ministry of Fisheries with the support of the Coastal Development Authority and ADB are here to distribute some six thousand Outboard motors to give out to fishermen at subsidized prizes”.
“As a government, whatever we can do to make the fish farming industry strong, we will certainly do just that” the President added.
President Akufo-Addo also appealed to fisher folks in the area to put a stop to the phenomenon of light fishing which is an environmentally unfriendly method of fish farming.
“I beg you, concerning light fishing, please put a stop to it” President Akufo-Addo said.
Light fish farming is the use of artificial lights for attracting fish and increasing catch. The method has been found to be environmentally-unfriendly due to catching of immature stocks, overfishing, high rate of bycatch, discard and green gas emissions.
