Gay rights activist falls off palanquin during enstoolment as chief (video)

Nigerian LGBTQ rights campaigner, Davis Mac-Iyalla, was over the weekend made a traditional chief by a community living in Ghana's central region.
He was installed as Amankorehen, also known as development chief, of Yamonransa Nkusukum area.
The role is given to people, including foreigners, seen to be able to promote activities that can accelerate development in the area, the Graphic Online site reports.
There was heavy police presence during the ceremony, it adds.
Mac-Iyalla has British citizenship after seeking asylum in the UK in 2008 following threats to his life.
He said he will use his new title to fight for human rights.
He momentarily fell from a palanquin while he was being paraded through a road during the ceremony.