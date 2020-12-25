A state-owned publishing company, the Assembly Press says copies of the gazetted documents of the 2020 election results will be on sale next week on the request of the Electoral Commission (EC).
According to its Managing Director, David Asante, work on the documents is complete awaiting the permission of the Commission to execute distribution.
Managing Director of the publishing company said he was unaware of such a development at the time, but will make copies available by Tuesday if an official communique has indeed gotten to his office.
“If you are telling me that the EC has released a document saying we should go ahead and give them to the public, it is that simple. The next business day, we will make it available on the shelves for the public to pick it up.
He further explained that; “Tuesday is the next working day, we will make it available.”
David Asante also hinted that the Assembly Press may also ensure that copies are uploaded onto its website.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission, EC has asked Ghanaians to disregard documents making rounds on social media purporting to be copies of gazetted Election 2020 parliamentary results.
The Commission per a statement issued Thursday evening urged the public to disregard the documents being shared on social media as the gazetted parliamentary results of the December 7, 2020 election results.
According to them, the gazetted results are available and obtainable at the Assembly Press in Accra.
The statement said the document being mischievously shared on social media and purporting to be the gazetted results is not authentic but is being shared to mislead the public and discredit the Commission and should therefore be ignored.