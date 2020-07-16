GBC runs to NMC to intervene in Ministry of Communication's directive

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has written to the National Media Commission (NMC) to intervene on their behalf in the government's directive to reduce its channels on Digital Terrestrial Television platform.
This comes after the Communications Ministry wrote to GBC asking them to reduce the channels.
The Ministry led by Ursula Owusu gave GBC a period of 60 days to comply with the instruction but the nation's broadcaster has asked NMC to help them in this regard.
The Director-General of GBC Prof Alhassan in a letter to the NMC asking for their intervention in the matter stated that all the channels serve unique purposes and none can be taken down.
He further explained that complying with the directive can collapse the company.
“Complying with the request of the Minister will mean GBC has to lose 3 of these channels, at will virtually mean that GBC will have to reduce Its operations by half. This request will also impose serious budgetary and human resource challenges on the operations of GBC and Indeed can collapse the Public Service Broadcaster,”
The statement added: “It is with these implications in mind that the Board of Directors has instructed me to communicate this to the National Media Commission and request your urgent Intervention on behalf of GBC. To clarify, these six (6) channels are dedicated 24-hour channels each with specified focus reflecting the mandate of GBC as a State Broadcaster, a Public Service Broad Caster and a Commercial Broadcaster:
