GES begins public education, sensitization on school selection for 2020/2021 academic year

The Ghana Education Service, GES will today, September 1 begin public education and sensitization on school selection for 2020/2021 academic year.
The general public particularly parents, candidates and teachers are to take note.
This exercise will take place in all the respective regional, district education directorates and schools.
Management of GES in its statement said all stakeholders are to watch out for infographics, short videos in nine Ghanaian languages, flyers and physical presence of officers in all schools to embark on the sensitization drive.
Management further informs stakeholders that the selection of schools is scheduled from Monday 21st September to Saturday 31st October 2020.