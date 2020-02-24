GES denies awarding GETFund scholarships to Napo, Adwoa Safo and NaCCA boss

The Ghana Education Service says its current leadership has not awarded GETFund scholarship to Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh the Education Minister, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo as well as the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prince Hamidu Armah.
A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund revealed these personalities all benefitted from the scheme, a policy meant for needy but brilliant students.
The Education Minister is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.
Procurement Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo is also listed studying at the Harvard Kennedy School enjoying $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees.
Dr. Armah is studying Philosophy in Education at the University of Aberdeen, which comes with a benefit of £38,400 for living expenses in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees.
The performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by the GETFund also named some lecturers, heads of institutions and associates and media practitioners as having benefited directly from the scheme.
