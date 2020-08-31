GES postpones 2019/2020 academic year 

The Ghana Education Service, GES has postponed the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year to January 2021.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo during his 16th Covid-19 address on Sunday.
"The Ghana Education Service after further consultations has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS1 and SHS1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021 with the appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year," the President said.
"The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in schools of all streams of students, can occur in safety," he added.
School activities were halted after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March.
Second-year Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students, would, however, return to school from October 5 to December 15 to complete their academic year.
"Fellow Ghanaians, I will now address the question of the re-opening of our schools. With continuing students in the University of Cape Coast, the University of Health and Allied sciences, Technical Universities, and some other Colleges returning to school almost a week ago, to finish the academic year, the decision has been taken by the Ghana Education Service after consultation with the relevant stakeholders, for SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5 October to 14th December 2020 to complete their academic year.
With Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of thirty (30), and Senior High Schools with class sizes of twenty-five (25), SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for ten (10) weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations. SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5 October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date.
Prior to reopening, all Junior and Senior High Schools will be fumigated and disinfected. Just as was done in the case of final year university, JHS and SHS students, all JHS 2 and SHS 2 students, as well as all teaching and non – teaching staff, will be given reusable face masks. Each School will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls or tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200 mils containers of sanitizers. JHS 2 students will be given one hot meal a day."