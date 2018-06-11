Ghana Card: NIA fails to begin registration in Parliament

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has failed to deliver on its promise to begin registering Members of Parliament for the issuance of the Ghana Card on Monday June 11, 2018.
The registration exercise for the issuance of the Ghana Cards should have began in Parliament on Monday, however, MPs were left unattended to as NIA officials failed to show up.
Sources within the NIA claim that officials were directed not to show up for the registration process since Parliament does not convene on Monday, but to rather begin on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
This would be the 6th time the NIA has missed out on its planned dates to begin the registration and issuance of the Ghana card after a failed roll-out on May 28, 2018.
Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament earlier announced that they will not participate in the planned registration of Parliamentarians by the NIA for the new Ghana Card.
According to the Minority, even before the registration and issuance of the National ID begins, there must be a planned meeting between the NIA and Parliament to give a briefing about the entire exercise which has not been done.
In a statement signed by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority accused the NIA of not being transparent in communicating details of the Ghana card project to the public, noting that, its information showed that, the total cost of the project was $1.4bn with a tax exemption of $176 million but the Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Prof Ken Attafuah, insists that the project will cost $ 293 million.
They have insisted that until those issues are cleared by the NIA, they will not take part in the planned registration.