Ghana flags should fly half-mast in honour Kofi Annan - Akufo-Addo orders

President Akufo-Addo has ordered that Ghana’s national flag is to fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, August 20, 2018, for one week in honour of Kofi Annan, the former United Nations Secretary-General
Former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness at 80 years.
He died in Switzerland after a short illness, surrounded by his wife Nane Maria and children.
In a tribute mourning the Ghanaian international diplomat, President Akufo-Addo said: "I am, however, comforted by the information, after speaking to Nane Maria, that he died peacefully in his sleep."
President Akufo-Addo wrote: "The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr Kofi Annan."
"I extend, on behalf of the entire Ghanaian nation, our sincere, heartfelt condolences to his beloved widow, Nane Maria, and to his devoted children, Ama, Kojo and Nina, on this great loss. I am, however, comforted by the information, after speaking to Nane Maria, that he died peacefully in his sleep."
President Akufo-Addo added: "Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position.
"He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena. He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity. Undoubtedly, he excelled in the various undertakings of his life, leaving in his trail most pleasant memories.
"I have directed that, in his honour, Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, 20th August 2018, for one week.
"Rest in perfect peace, Kofi. You have earned it. God bless," President Akufo-Addo added.