Ghana has not received any supposed Covid-19 cure from Madagascar - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has reacted to reports that Ghana has taken delivery of Madagascar's supposed cure for Covid-19.
The Minister at a press briefing today May 21 said Madagascar has reached to Ghana but we are yet to take delivery of the supposed cure for testing.
He explained that the decision of whether or not to use the supposed cure will be based on the advice of the FDA and Centre for Plant Medicine.
"What we have said is that Madagascar has reached out to us with their suggested cure and that we will test it through FDA and Centre for Plant Medicine before making a decision."
"We have not received this supposed cure from Madagascar, there are also local offers. They say they have some preparations they believe can cure it. The Centre for Plant Medicine and the FDA standby to test any supposed cure."
Ghana will assess Madagascar's COVID-19 tonic - Dr Aboagye
Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has disclosed that Ghana will assess some samples of Madagascar's COVID-19 tonic.
Dr Aboagye during a press briefing today May 7, 2020, said Madagascar has offered some samples and they will take delivery soon and collaborate with the Food and Drugs Authority to do an assessment of the herbal tonic.
Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina announced a herbal medicine which they claimed has cured people of COVID-19.
Countries like Congo, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau have all requested samples and have been given.
This has seen some Ghanaians call on government to follow suit and Dr Aboagye says they already have an offer from Madagascar on the table and they will take the sample and assess it soon.
"With the Madagascar issue, I believe a quantity will be made available to Ghana and in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority we will have to do some assessment and take it from there so I can't say it will be used or not, they have made an offer that we can take a look at".