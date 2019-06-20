Prime News Ghana

Ghana is now the 4th most peaceful country in Africa

Ghana has been ranked as the fourth most peaceful country in Africa, according to the latest Global Peace Index.

Mauritius, Botswana, and Malawi ranked first, second and third respectively as the most peaceful countries in Africa.

Ghana, however, placed 44th in the world with Iceland leading the overall chart as the most peaceful country in the world; making it more peaceful than the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Afghanistan, according to the 2019 Global Peace Index, is the least peaceful country, replacing Syria, which is now the second least peaceful.

“Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. It is joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark. Bhutan has recorded the largest improvement of any country in the top 20, rising 43 places in the last 12 years,” the report said.

South Sudan, Yemen, and Iraq comprised the remaining five least peaceful countries.

According to the 2019 Global Peace Index, although global peacefulness improved for the first time in five years, the world continues to be less peaceful than a decade ago.
It said global peacefulness has only improved for three of the last ten years.

It attributed a wide range of factors including terrorist activity, the intensification of conflicts in the Middle East, rising regional tensions in Eastern Europe and northeast Asia, increasing numbers of refugees, and heightened political tensions in Europe and the US to the deteriorating peace in the world.

