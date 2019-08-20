Ghana , Japan signs MOC on African health and well-being initiative

The government of Ghana and Japan in collaboration with the Ministry of Health have signed a Memorandum of Corporation (MOC) on African health and well-being initiative.
The purpose of the initiative is to ensure the well being of Ghanaians and ultimately to ensure Ghana achieves universal health coverage(UHC).
Speaking at the event, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said,' 'the signing of the MOC is an example of the kind of partnership we seek without development, bilateral and private sector partners towards ensuring a healthy and productive population for national development.Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 is about the partnership and signing this MOC makes SDG 17 very real''.
According to him, the signing of the MOC is timely and it's important for the health ministry to position itself to the improvement of Ghana beyond aid agenda.
The Minister also indicated that MOC will be operative for the first five years and will be renewed for another 5 years when both countries are satisfied with the outcome of the initiative.
Adding to that he said : ''its time to think innovation in health and also to actively engage in partnerships that will drive our health outcomes positively''.
Explaining to that he said the world is changing into prevention, wellness and several areas identified as part of the comprehensive health system and believes the MOC will get Ghana to other sectors of the healthcare delivery system.
The Japanese ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tsutomu Himeno on his side said the MOC will symbolise the friendship between the two governments
His Excellency Himeno also averred that the initiative will help to build a foundation of the quality and productive healthcare of the people of Ghana.
He also said another importance of the initiative is to give obscenity to the private sector to contribute to healthcare delivery in the country.
