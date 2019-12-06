Ghana marks 35th edition of National Farmers Day today

The 35th edition of the National Farmers’ Day will be held today December 6, 2019.
This year’s event would be held under the theme: “Enhancing Small Scale Agriculture towards Agribusiness Development”.
This year's event will be held at Ho in the Volta Region.
Farmers from the remaining 15 regions would participate in the celebration.
The occasion would be used to award farmers and fisherfolks who have worked tirelessly to contribute the growth of the Ghanaian economy.
READ ALSO: Vice Prez. Bawumia urges Ghanaians to buy local rice for Christmas
Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, during the launch of the event in September, said the bumper harvest recorded by farmers in 2018 is evidence of the support given to the sector by government.
He added that government’s strategy is to build capacity on all fronts, to enhance the adoption of technologies to boost food production and expand the raw material base of industries.
President Akufo-Addo will be the special guest of honour. The Farmers Day celebration, which was introduced by the erstwhile Provisional National Defence Council government in 1985, is aimed at recognising the vital role played by farmers and fishers in the country’s economy.