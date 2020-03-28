Ghana needs at least 1,000 ventilators for Covid-19 fight - Respiratory therapist

Ghana's confirmed Covid-19 cases now 141 Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 28 March 2020,…

Rawlings tests negative for Covid-19, closes office temporarily Former President Jerry John Rawlings has tested negative for Covid-19 and also…

Mutawakilu Fuseini rejoins King Faisal Ghana Premier League club King Faisal have confirmed the capture of defender…