Ghana Police arrest 5 officers for ‘extorting money’ from civilian while on patrol

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that five of its men have been arrested for alleged extortion while on patrol duties.
The Police Service gave the names of its nabbed officers as Redeemer Agama, Wishwell Odoo, Evans Arawassi, Lawal Agyapong and Sena Kuvordu,
A Facebook post on the official wall of the Service said it is investigating the allegations against its men after receiving the report of the extortion on May 24, 2021.
”The Command is assuring the public that it will not shield any Police officer who hides in the uniform to perpetrate crime against members of the public,” the Service stated.
The Police Service has retrieved GH₵20,000 from the officers, according to the police.