Ghana records 5,530 COVID-19 cases with 674 recoveries

Ghana's COVID-19 has risen to 5,530.
The number of recoveries has also increased to 674 with the death toll still 24.
There have been in the 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 62 new cases in the Ashanti Region, two new cases in the Central Region and one in the Western North Region.
The death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent, the Ghana Health Service has noted.
Ghana began this week with 4,700 cases of COVID-19 cases but recorded 427 more on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, making the number 5127.
The number again went up by 281 new cases on Wednesday evening and barely 12 hours after that, the country’s cases have gone up yet again.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister has announced that the authorities will arrest persons who fail to adhere to precautionary measures especially wearing of the nose masks.
Speaking at this morning’s Minister's Press Briefing, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said while the threat of the Coronavirus spreading still exists, the precautions needed to stop its spread remain simple and should not be a problem for people to follow.
"They (the safety protocols) are not difficult to do so I don't understand why some of us do not do these things. We have been thinking about what to do next to enforce strict compliance with these basic guidelines, we are working on that and believe very soon we will see the police arresting some of us who are becoming too recalcitrant."