Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 17,351 - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 17,351.
He made this known in his 13th address to the nation on June 28, 2020.
He also announced that Ghana has now 12, 994 recoveries which represent 75% of positives.
Which means that currently, Ghana has 4, 245 active cases having conducted 294, 857 test one of the highest in Africa.
The president also said some 30 persons are severely ill but the death toll remains 112.
