Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 5,918 as death toll increases to 31

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have risen to 5,918.
The number of recoveries has also jumped to 1,754.
The sad news is two more persons who tested positive for the virus have also been confirmed dead, raising the death toll to 31.
This was made known by Ghana Health Service in their update on May 19, 2020.
The new cases were recorded in six regions, with the most being in the Greater Accra region.
Affected regions
Greater Accra Region – 108
Ashanti Region – 63
Volta Region – 7
Central Region – 2
Oti Region – 2
Eastern Region – 1
The Accra Metropolitan and the Korle Klottey areas in the Greater Accra regions are top contributors to the new cases in the region while in the Ashanti Region, Obuasi and Kumasi Metro are leaders contributing to the 63 new cases.
According to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update, a total of 180,567 tests have so far been conducted.