Ghana's COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11, 118.
This was after some 262 new cases were recorded on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
The number of people who have recovered is now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.
Currently, the number of active cases is 7,091, most of whom are asymptomatic.
According to the Ghana Health Service website, 24 patients are currently in severe and critical conditions whereas Four of patients are currently on ventilators.
Out of the 262 Ghana’s positive cases, 144 were detected through routine surveillance while 118 were as a result of the enhanced contact-tracing exercise.
Count of Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 6,888
Ashanti Region – 1,989
Western Region – 909
Central Region – 584
Volta Region – 212
Eastern Region – 204
Upper East Region – 128
Western North Region – 79
Oti Region – 48
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1