Prime News Ghana

Ghana's COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11, 118.

This was after some 262 new cases were recorded on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered is now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.

Currently, the number of active cases is 7,091, most of whom are asymptomatic.

According to the Ghana Health Service website, 24 patients are currently in severe and critical conditions whereas Four of patients are currently on ventilators.

Out of the 262 Ghana’s positive cases, 144 were detected through routine surveillance while 118 were as a result of the enhanced contact-tracing exercise.

Count of Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1