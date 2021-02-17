Ghana's Covid-19 death toll hits 561 after 19 new deaths

Some nineteen more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana taking the country's death toll to 561, the Ghana Health Service has said.
702 new cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded making Ghana's active cases now 7,866.
Since March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 77,748 with 69,321 recoveries.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 45,191
Ashanti Region - 13,822
Western Region - 4,559
Eastern Region - 3,342
Central Region - 2,697
Volta Region - 1,386
Bono East Region - 966
Northern Region - 862
Bono Region - 833
Upper East Region - 814
Western North Region - 773
Ahafo Region - 625
Upper West Region - 307
Oti Region - 258
Savannah Region - 69
North East Region - 61