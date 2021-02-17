Prime News Ghana

Ghana's Covid-19 death toll hits 561 after 19 new deaths

By Mutala Yakubu
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Some nineteen more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana taking the country's death toll to 561, the Ghana Health Service has said.

702 new cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded making Ghana's active cases now 7,866.

Since March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 77,748 with 69,321 recoveries.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 45,191

Ashanti Region - 13,822

Western Region - 4,559

Eastern Region - 3,342

Central Region - 2,697

Volta Region - 1,386

Bono East Region - 966

Northern Region - 862

Bono Region - 833

Upper East Region - 814

Western North Region - 773

Ahafo Region - 625

Upper West Region - 307

Oti Region - 258

Savannah Region - 69

North East Region - 61

 