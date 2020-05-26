Ghana's Covid-19 recoveries now 2,097, total case count hits 6,964

The Covid-19 recoveries in the country have hit 2097 with the total case count now 6964.
The recoveries have increased from 2070 to 2097.
This was made known by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
According to him, we also now have 15 severe cases.
Giving the break down of the new cases he said: "As at 24th of May 2020, 156 new cases had been recorded in Ghana."
Greater Accra - 72, Western region 57, Volta 10, Central 13 and Ashanti 4 cases.
Ghana at an advanced stage in using blood of recovered patients to treat severe cases - Dr Owu
The National COVID-19 case management coordinator for severe and critical cases Dr Christian Owu has disclosed that Ghana is at an advanced stage in using blood of recovered patients to treat severe cases of the virus.
President Akufo-Addo on May 24, 2020, revealed that there were 16 severe cases at the Intensive Care Unit receiving treatment.
Dr Owu who is also head at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, said they are awaiting approval from the Food and Drugs Authority and other regulatory agencies to proceed with the intervention.
"We have not started using the method yet but work on it is at the advanced stage. In a short period of time, we may have the capacity to do that. To be able to do that it has to be licenced by the FDA and other regulatory authorities".