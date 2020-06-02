Ghana's recoveries now 2,986, total case count hits 8,297

Ghana's COVID-19 recoveries have increased to 2,986, now moving the case count to 8, 297.
Active cases currently are 5,273 but recoveries have also increased to 2,986.
The saddest news is that two more persons have died taking the death toll to 38.
This was contained in the Ghana Health Service update on June 2, 2020.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 5,789
Ashanti Region – 1,263
Western Region – 436
Central Region – 410
Eastern Region – 117
Volta Region – 84
Western North Region – 68
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Bono East Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0