Ghana's recoveries now 2,986, total case count hits 8,297

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh

Ghana's COVID-19 recoveries have increased to 2,986, now moving the case count to 8, 297.

Active cases currently are 5,273 but recoveries have also increased to 2,986.

The saddest news is that two more persons have died taking the death toll to 38.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service update on June 2, 2020.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,789

Ashanti Region – 1,263

Western Region – 436

Central Region – 410

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 84

Western North Region – 68

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0