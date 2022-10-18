Ghana’s Supreme Court hears more cases annually than US – SC Justice nominee

A Justice nominee of Ghana’s Supreme Court, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu has noted that Ghana’s highest court hears more cases in a year than the Supreme Court of the United States of America (USA).
She stated on Tuesday, October 18 during her examination by the Parliament's Appointments Committee in Accra that she had read in the US Guardian that the US Supreme Court hears 70 cases annually.
She stressed that “the fact that cases go to the Supreme Court as of right poses a challenge to us.”
When asked whether she will call for amendment of the Constitution to pace a cap on the number of cases to go before the highest court of the land, she answered “It is up to the people of Ghana if we feel that there is the need to make changes in the constitution that needs to be done.”
Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu is one of the four Judges nominated onto the Supreme Court bench by President Akufo-Addo facing the Appointments Committee.
The other nominees are Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu.