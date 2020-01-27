Ghana tightens surveillance as Cote d'Ivoire deal with suspected coronavirus case

Health officials in Ghana have tightened surveillance at Ghana's border with Cote d'Ivoire after a suspected case of coronavirus was reported.
Ever since the disease surfaced in China, many countries are on the alert to ensure it does not find its way to their setting.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Aboagye has revealed the measures the country is putting in place to ensure the disease does not find its way here.
"What we are doing is anyone who has a temperature of 38 degrees or more, has a history of fever, and having difficulty in breathing, coughing and has a history of travelling to China or any of the affected countries we will pay close attention to such person. We have sensitized all our port health staff."
Authorities in Cote d'Ivoire have tested the first person on the African continent for the Wuhan coronavirus, Cote d'Ivoire’s Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene said in a statement Sunday.
An Ivorian student who travelled from Beijing to Abidjan experienced symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing, the ministry said.
The student was moved to a safe location on arrival at the airport and is currently under medical observation, the ministry said.
Authorities believe it is a case of pneumonia and not coronavirus, but the final diagnosis will be made after the analysis of the tests results, the ministry said.
The ministry urged residents not to panic, to maintain proper hygiene and to visit the closest health center in case of fever, cough or breathing difficulties.