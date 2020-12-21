Ghana will not be left behind in accessing COVID-19 vaccine – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that they will not be left behind in accessing vaccines for Coronavirus.
Giving updates on the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, the President said a team of experts from various agencies and institutions had been constituted to ensure the procurement and deployment of vaccines across Ghana.
“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines. I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines.”
“Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe. To this end, I have put together a team of experts from the relevant agencies and institutions who are working assiduously towards the deployment and procurement of vaccines,” he added.
COVID-19 vaccines have already been rolled out in the UK and the US.
Reports, however, indicate that some countries such as Zimbabwe, Mexico and Pakistan are having a hard time procuring their vaccines.
There are other potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in development, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
WHO is currently liaising with some partners to ensure the equitable distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for persons across the world.