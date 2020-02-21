The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Shi Ting Wang says Ghanaian students in Wuhan are not starving as being reported.
According to him, claims by some Ghanaian students locked up in the coronavirus (COVID-19) epicentre, Wuhan that they’re without food, water and other essentials cannot be true.
At a news conference Thursday, he said the Chinese government has put in place adequate measures to ensure essential resources are provided to every foreign student, including Ghanaians.
The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Shi Ting Wang has been disputing claims by some students that they are stranded.
“We keep checking. There are 151 Ghanaian students in the city and the Chinese officials are assisting them. I was told on the media that some of them are starving. We have requested for the contact of the people said to be starving to make sure that they are attended to. But nobody gave us any. There may be one or two special cases, but that doesn’t represent the general number,” said Wang.
Shi Ting Wang also explained the measures at the various universities to aid students who may be worried about their safety.
“Authorities in Hubei province and universities are working hard to keep the students safe. The University keeps doing routine inspections and monitoring of temperature on a daily basis. The Chinese municipal government has published a 24-hour English speaking services hotline for foreign students.”
He also revealed that “If any student feels unwell, the local government will respond immediately to provide medical treatment in time.”
Don't try to score political point from Coronavirus - Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has advised that Members of Parliament and the general public to desist from instigating tension and spreading fear and panic over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, February 20, President Akufo-Addo said MPs should rather take steps to calm the situation down.
According to him, the coronavirus outbreak should not be an avenue for political opponents to try and score points.
"....does not benefit anybody to try to score a point by introducing ill-judged politics in this ongoing medical cosmodrome and humanitarian tragedy.."
Speaking on government interventions, President Akufo-Addo said in these difficult times for China they have written to the Chinese government to express the sympathy of the Ghanaian people, and also the government has supplied logistics to the students in China.