GHS Council proposes reinsurance policy for it employees

The Ghana Health Service 5th Governing Council has proposed a reinsurance policy for its entire staff to ensure their welfare.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare disclosed this during the Council's working visit to facilities at all levels in the Greater Accra Region, from July 31 to August 2, 2018.
"The GHS has received many appeals for financial support to cater for medical bills of our staff. Some of the conditions are not covered by the National Health Insurance. Hence, the decision to deduct a percentage of basic salary of our staff every month to implement the reinsurance policy, and soon Ghana Health Service will be our health-our concern, and not your health-our concern", said the Director-General.
Dr. Nsiah-Asare added that some Unions have been consulted, but there will be a further engagement with all the unions in the health sector before implementation.
The above policy proposal from the Director-General and the Council is an initiative to ensure the welfare of GHS employees. GHS is not only concern about the health of the healthcare users, but also the health care providers.
The re-insurance is different from what staff has in their Conditions of Service (COS).
If you analyze the COS well, it is only 50% of the non-insured that is to be covered by the facility or agency. Technically, if you don't have NHIS you can't access such COS.
This is far different from having a re-insurance policy to cater for conditions that are not covered by NHIS.
