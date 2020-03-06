Ghana discouraging travels from coronavirus prone countries - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the government is discouraging flight and sea travels from countries with a high number of coronavirus cases.
The President speaking at the 63rd independence day celebration at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi said measures have been put in place to prevent the virus from entering Ghana and one of such measures is the discouraging of travels from countries most affected.
"Coronavirus is a medical crisis which is spreading fear and panic in the world. I constituted a response team to look at the crisis. Strict checks at Ghana's entry points are being done, quarantine centre has been set up, five thousand protective equipment have been given to health workers across the country and additional equipment is being procured, in the interim travels from countries that have been largely affected like China, Italy, Japan and South Korea are being discouraged."
The National Health Students Association of Ghana recently entreated the government to place under strict scrutiny and control, flights coming from coronavirus prone countries.
Meanwhile, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is expected to send blood samples from a suspected case of coronavirus to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for testing.
Ghana has so far tested 43 suspected cases of coronavirus but they have all tested negative.
Kwaku Agyeman Manu the Minister for Health said the government is planning to set up a 100-bed capacity facility in a remote area to serve as a centre for quarantining persons with suspected coronavirus infection.
He said the facility is expected to be ready within two weeks.