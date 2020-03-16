GHS takes delivery of more PPEs for health professionals 

The Ghana Health Service, GHS has taken delivery of the second consignment of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.
The PPEs will help protect health professionals who are in contact with infected Covid-19 victims.
In an interview with Joy FM, Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Aboagye said they have taken delivery of the second consignment of PPEs.
He said the third consignment is also expected in the country soon and will be distributed.
Dr Patrick Aboagye also advised the health professional to use the PPEs judiciously.
"We've brought in the second consignment of PPEs, we are expecting the third consignment and as it comes it will be distributed. As we continue to expand our training and rapid response teams, there are systems and resources available plan to ensure that as and when we need PPEs we will use them. We will ask that people not to also waste PPEs, that is extremely important because it globally not readily available.."
Leave Coronavirus isolation units if protective gears are not provided - Assoc. to nurses
Nurses and Midwives have been advised by their mother association, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to leave isolation units if they are not supplied personal protective equipment by the government.
The Association also urged the health workers to be on alert in the conduct of their daily routines in light of the outbreak of the 2019 Coronavirus.
The Association in a release on Friday, March 13, 2020, said health officials must ensure that protective gears are made available to the nurses and midwives who will be on the frontline working in isolation units in the four designated treatment centres for Coronavirus in Ghana.
“Nursing and Midwifery managers must ensure that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are available for use by all nurses and midwives working in the isolation Units in the four designated treatment centres.”
“In the event of unavailability of these logistics at the isolation centres, we strongly advise our nurses and midwives to protect their lives by removing themselves from that environment,” the statement said.