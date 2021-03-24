GIJ students demonstrate over management's deferment directive (Photos)

Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIJ are demonstrating over management's deferment directive
Students who gathered in front of the Osu-Ringway campus are being denied access to the school premises.
The decision according to security officers on duty is “an order from above.”
This comes after the management of GIJ issued a communiqué on Tuesday March 23, 2021, directing all students “who paid their fees after the registration deadline to defer their programme.”
According to the communiqué, management took the decision “at its meeting held on Monday, March 22, 2021” a day into their revision week in preparation for their first semester exams.
Meanwhile, management and the Dean of Students will not comment on the matter “until further notice.”
Lecturers are however being allowed on campus.
But students are not happy with the directive and are demanding its withdrawal.