Godwin Brocke adjudged best chief director for 2017

Chief Director of the Roads and Highways Ministry, Godwin J Brocke has been adjudged the best performed 'Chief Director' for the year 2017 scoring 90 per cent of the targets set for the ministry in the evaluation of its performance.
The Head of the Civil Service (HCS), yearly assesses the performance of chief directors who head ministries to formulate and implement government policies on the basis of the achievement of specific key outputs set out in the performance agreement between the HCS and the Chief Directors.
The awards ceremony and the signing of performance agreements which saw chief directors of the various ministries recognized for their work in the civil service was held on Friday, 27th April, 2018.
It was attended by ministers of state, chief directors, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, and many others.
Addressing the event, the Chairperson for the ceremony, Justice Rose Constance Owusu indicated that the signing of the performance agreements is to hold the chief directors accountable for work undertaken within a reporting year.
She added that it also to ensure that, their objectives are in line with the sector's medium term plans, State of the Nation Address and the annual action plans linked to the budget of the sector ministry.
Justice Constance Owusu urged the award winners to continue to give off their best in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to enhance overall productivity in the country.
The Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Enoch Cobbinah, who topped the ranking in 2016, emerged in the 2nd position for 2017.
Mr Solomon Asoalla of the Ministry of Works and Housing was awarded the 3rd best performed Chief Director in 2017.
Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Patrick Nomo was ranked 4th, while Madam Adelaide Anno-Kumi of the Interior Ministry took the 5th position for the year 2017.
Mr Godwin J Brocke, the overall best performed Chief Director, expressed his appreciation to the organizers, the Office of the Head of Civil Service for putting up such an impressive award scheme.
He also dedicated the award to the Minister and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways as well as the entire staff of the Ministry who worked hard to achieve their common targets.
The chief directors received citations as well as logistics in the form of desktop computers, Laptops, office shredders, scanners and printers for their various offices.