Gov't extends free water policy to the end of the year

Government has extended its free water policy to the end of the year 2020.
A statement from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources said President Akufo-Addo has extended the policy on free water for all Ghanaians for another three months from 1st October to 31 st December 2020.
According to the statement, this is to enable Ghanaians to continue with the protocols especially the washing of hands under running water, to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry is appealing to consumers to use the water judiciously in the observance of the protocols.
The statement concluded by urging all landlords and tanker service providers to refrain from charging or selling water to consumers as the government is paying for the water.