Gov't should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities- GMA

The Ghana Medical Association, GMA has called on government as a matter of urgency restrict social activities in the country.
The association in a 9 point statement said the government should also restrict the number of people at the ongoing funeral of the late JJ Rawlings in order to control the spread of Coronavirus.
According to the GMA, Ghanaians should be encouraged to follow the funeral on Television instead of converging at the grounds.
“Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late H.E Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on Television and other social media platforms,” the GMA said in a statement Monday.
The GMA also appealed to Ghanaians to get tested if they begin to detect flu-like symptoms.