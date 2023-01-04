Prime News Ghana

Government declares Monday, January 9 public holiday

By Vincent Ashitey
Government has declared Monday, January 9, 2023, a public holiday to celebrate Constitution Day.

The working day was declared an additional public holiday because January 7, 2023 which marks the Constitution Day, falls on  Saturday.

Therefore, the President has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declared Monday, January 9 as a public holiday.

The public is, however, expected to observe the day as such.

The information was contained in a statement issued by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, on Wednesday, January 4.