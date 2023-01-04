Government declares Monday, January 9 public holiday

Government has declared Monday, January 9, 2023, a public holiday to celebrate Constitution Day.
The working day was declared an additional public holiday because January 7, 2023 which marks the Constitution Day, falls on Saturday.
Therefore, the President has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declared Monday, January 9 as a public holiday.
The public is, however, expected to observe the day as such.
The information was contained in a statement issued by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, on Wednesday, January 4.