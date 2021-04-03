Government engaging others for vaccine and not solely relying on COVAX - Dr Asiedu

A Pharmacist and Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kwame Asiedu Sarpong says the country is engaging other firms for vaccines and are not relying solely on COVAX.
His comment comes on the back of some questions about how there will be a shortage of vaccines in the country because COVAX has said they want to serve all countries with their first doses before they issue the next set.
Dr Asiedu speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile said with this situation, Ghana could be in a dilemma because many are in the wings to take their second jab which may be delayed a bit.
READ ALSO: FDA begins intense evaluation and monitoring to check adverse effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
"We are not solely relying on COVAX. The government is also engaging other bilaterals. There are other countries that have stocks. We have multiple ways to get the vaccines"
He also said people within the capital have adhered to the Covid-19 protocols but he wants the same attitude to be channelled to other parts of the country.
In February this year Ghana became the first country outside India to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via the COVAX Facility.
COVAX shipped 600 000 doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, from the Serum Institute of India (SII) from Pune, India to Accra.
The country after receiving the vaccine began its mass vaccination drive in March after becoming the first country to receive COVAX vaccines.
Among eligible persons for the vaccination program includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.