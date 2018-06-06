GRA shuts down Metro TV over GH¢2 million debt

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down privately-owned free-to-air television station in Accra, Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) over its refusal to pay over GHS2million tax debts from the year 2014 to 2018.
Metro TV, according to GRA records owes GHS55,000 in Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax and an additional GHS1.6 million VAT as well as incidentals, interest and penalties for defaulting for the past four years beginning 2014.
GRA officials are said to have stormed the premises at Labone, ushered all the staff out and locked up the place.
This is the second time the GRA has shut down Metro TV after a similar incident in December 2017.
Assistant Commissioner of GRA in charge of Communications and Public Affairs, Mr. Bobbie Ansah told journalists it has over the period followed due process to ensure that Metro TV pays the amount but to no avail.
He added that the GRA had given the station ample time to pay but they have refused to do what is expected of them.
Meanwhile, the GRA has served notice to other organisations, companies and institutions owing the state in taxes to endeavour to pay.