Grace Amponsah wins 2019 Kimathi Kuenyehia-MiLead reading prize

Grace Amponsah made Ghana proud after emerging winner of the 2019 Kimathi Kuenyehia-MiLead reading prize.
She beat off competition from Ms Helena Abozan of Cote d’Ivoire and Ms. Dorcas Kwofie also a Ghanaian who were second and third respectively.
Grace who takes over from last year's winner Ms Dudzai Mureyi from Zimbabwe will take home an amount of $1,000 whiles Abozan gets $700 with Kwofie getting $500.
Grace delivering her acceptance speech said she had to limit the time she spent on social media and read more, this she said made her expand her experiences and that is the only she can contribute meaningfully to the society.
Below is the press release
ANNOUNCING 2019 KIMATHI KUENYEHIA-MILEAD READING PRIZE WINNERS
Accra, Ghana – The Kimathi Kuenyehia Foundation and the Moremi Initiative for Women’s Leadership in Africa have announced the winners for the 2019 KIMATHI KUENYEHIA-MiLEAD READING PRIZE. A joint initiative of the two institutions launched in 2015 with the primary goal of encouraging good reading habits among the young women leaders in Moremi Initiative’s MILEAD Fellows Program for the continent’s most promising emerging leaders.
Mawuli Dake, Co-Founder of Moremi Initiative, in congratulating the winners stated that:
"No leader, even as exceptional as our Fellows, can be so perfect as to not require improvement. That is why we are excited about the partnership with the Kimathi Kuenyehia Foundation for motivating, instilling, and rewarding reading as a habit for the leaders we develop".
The 2019 reading challenge was opened to the 2019 MILEAD Fellows representing 18 countries in Africa and the diaspora. Competitors were required to read a book each week for 25 weeks, for the chance to win a USD$1,000 prize. A book report was submitted every Monday with preference for books authored by female authors or leaders. The books read were evaluated on their relevance to personal development, professional development, and the promotion of the tenets of outstanding leadership.
Three winners were selected by the evaluation committee made up of Moremi Initiative, Kimathi Kuenyehia Foundation, and the immediate-past winner.
Ms. Grace Amponsah (2019 MILEAD Fellow, Ghana) - 1st Prize, USD$1,000
Ms. Helena Abozan (2019 MILEAD Fellow, Cote d’Ivoire) - 2nd Prize, USD$700
Ms. Dorcas Kwofie (2019 MILEAD Fellow, Ghana) - 3rd Prize, USD$500
According to Mr. Kimathi Kuenyehia, an avid reader and a supporter of the competition,
“The competition requires discipline and consistency – two key attributes of transformational leaders. Our goal is to instill in these young women leaders the invaluable lesson of reading, learning and the pursuit of excellence”
All prizes are sponsored by the Foundation, with a special prize to Ms. Adjoa Brigitte Adonou of Togo from Mr. Kuenyehia for demonstrating exceptional commitment by continuously reading a book every week and sending her book report every Monday even after the competition ended.
In accepting her prize, Ms. Grace Amponsah, a Schwarzman scholar and founder of Bowney Initiative – an organization committed to unleashing the potential of adolescent girls in Ghana stated:
“I realized I could read more if I spend less time on social media. By dedicating a quarter of our time spent on social media to reading, we will not only expand on our experiences, but be better placed to contribute meaningfully to solving some of the world’s toughest problems.”
Last year’s prize was won by Ms Dudzai Mureyi from Zimbabwe, Sheillah Mutetire from Uganda and Grace Ineza from Rwanda.
Moremi Initiative for Women's Leadership is a leading organization on women's leadership and social justice in Africa. Moremi Initiative is a United Nations Accredited organization- with a mission to engage, inspire and equip young women and girls to become the next generation of leading politicians, activists, social entrepreneurs and change agents: www,moremiinitiative.org | @MoremiAfrica
The Kimathi Kuenyehia Foundation works to ensure that young entrepreneurs, talented individuals, especially young women, and visually impaired people, can achieve their fullest potential through mentorship, education, promoting reading and providing financial support.