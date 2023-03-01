Green Ghana initiative: Gov’t to plant 10 million trees this year – Jinapor

The government is hoping to plant at least 10 million trees this year under the Green Ghana initiative, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has said.
At least some 22,671,696 million trees were planted in 2022 despite the government’s 20 million target across the 16 regions of Ghana.
The minister said the target was reviewed downwards this year because the government wants to devote more attention to nurturing the over 30 million trees already planted in the last two years, to ensure that all these trees reach maturity.
Addressing the media on development in the sector on Tuesday, February 28, Jinapor called on Ghanaians to own the initiative.
“This year the president of the republic has decided that we lower the target to 10 million trees,” Jinapor said. “This is to enable us devote much attention to nurturing over 30 million trees already planted to ensure that all of them reach maturity.”