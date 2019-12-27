Haoma Engineering, Alahagh Company supports Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Diabetic Center and Children's ward

Haoma Engineering and Construction limited and Alahagh Company limited on Friday 27th December made a donation to the Diabetic Center and the Children’s ward of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.
At the Diabetic center, they donated about Five hundred packs (three units in a pack) of specialized Diabetic socks worth about twenty five Thousand cedis to the center.
This donation was made on behalf of the two companies by Maame Yaa Incoom, to the specialist at the unit, Prof Eghan, the nursing Director and the Unit Head.
They also included packs of zero calorie sweeteners. Speaking to the unit head, Maame stated that the reason for this donation was to help improve the condition of people suffering from swollen feet and other leg discomforts associated with diabetes.
Especially to patients who may find it difficult accessing some of these specialized garments. Diabetic socks have been specially made to help with ventilation, eliminate friction and pressure in the foot areas prone to sores and has a footbed padding to give extra protection to the feet.
After the donation to the diabetic center, they went over to the Paediatric surgery ward to contribute items to the Christmas party organized for the children.
It was accepted on behalf of the unit by Dr. Nimako, the pediatric surgeon. They also went on to B4 and B5 wards where they presented chocolate and candies to the children and assisted in the payment of the medical bills of some of the children.
Haoma Engineering and Construction Limited are the sole distributors of HEC wall panels which is used for wall cladding in residential and commercial units. Alahagh is also an ecommerce company who are into the sale of home essentials and home décor items.
About diabetes and diabetes care
Diabetes is when your blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal. It is a condition that impairs the body's ability to process blood glucose, otherwise known as blood sugar.
Without ongoing, careful management, diabetes can lead to a buildup of sugars in the blood, which can increase the risk of dangerous complications, including stroke and heart disease.
Some foods that can help keep your blood sugar in check and make you happy and healthy include Fatty fish, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Leafy Greens, Eggs, Nuts etc.