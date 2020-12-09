Haruna Iddrisu warns the military over intimidations 

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has warned the military of the country to desist from intimidating their party agents at the collation centres.
Addressing the media at the Accra International Conference Centre, he said they are not going to accept the results of the constituencies at where these intimidations occurred.
One of such constituency is the Techiman South.
He also said the declaration of the result must strictly follow the laws of CI 127.
Haruna Iddrisu concluded by saying that if the military did not stop they will be forced to also respond.