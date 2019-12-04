Health officials visit Accra High School after suspected cases of food poisoning

Health officials from the Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, Korle Klottey Water and Sanitation Unit and Adabraka Public Health Department have visited Accra High School after some students were rushed to the hospital over suspected cases of food poisoning.
Some students of Accra High school were yesterday rushed to the Adabraka Polyclinic. The students are alleged to be suffering from food poisoning.
Reports suggest they complained of stomach discomfort after consuming a meal and were rushed to the Adabraka Polyclinic.
A housemaster at the school, Ernest Kumson in an interview with Citi FM said some of the students were treated and discharged and some have also been granted permission to go home today. According to him, the situation is under control.
"What actually happened was that.....at El Wak, when they returned some of them were reporting of stomach ache so they were taken to Adabraka Polyclinic, we are suspecting that when they were at El Wak, they might have taken something that was not good for them, hence, the reaction. Officials from the FDA, Korle Klottey Water and Sanitation Unit were here, it's not a fixed number but until the doctors are done we can't confirm the number...."