High Court throws out suit against Ghana School of Law entrance exam

The High Court has thrown out a suit against the Ghana School of Law entrance exam.
The suit was filed by Editor of the Daily Search Light Newspaper Ken Kuranchie in attempt to stop the Law School from conducting the examination.
The General Legal Council last month issued an advert calling for applications from prospective students into the Ghana School of Law and detailing various requirements for applicants.
Mr Kuranchie in his application questioned the legality of the Independent Examinations Committee of the Ghana School of Law in administering the exams.
Today July 25, 2019, the High Court ruled against Mr Kuranchie's application. He, however, says he will study the decision to inform his next step.
“I made a call on the judge to see whether I can get a copy of the judgement. He said he has applied to the registry for a copy almost immediately so we are going to do that. We will study the judgement because my belief is that the judgement that came may not have been representative of the full facts.”
“If after studying the judgement we come to the conclusion we shall be filing an appeal. The effect of what happened at the court, by the way, is that the law school entrance is going to take place,” he added.
The Supreme Court similarly dismissed an injunction application that sought to restrain the General Legal Council from organizing entrance exams which were scheduled for Friday, July 27, 2018.
