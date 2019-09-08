'His African pride, dignity, audacity unassailable' - Rawlings eulogises Robert Mugabe

Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised the late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, saying his “African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable.”
Mugabe passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2019, aged 95.
Several African leaders have sent their condolences to the entire Zimbabwe and Rawlings has taken time to eulogise the longest-serving African leader.
He wrote: "RIP Comrade Mugabe. You lived for the dignity of your fellow black. Your African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable. Africa has lost a bold and noble Statesman. My condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe."
About Robert Mugabe:
Robert Gabriel Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017.
He chaired the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) group from 1975 to 1980 and led its successor political party, the ZANU – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF), from 1980 to 2017.
Ideologically an African nationalist, during the 1970s and 1980s he identified as a Marxist–Leninist, although after the 1990s self-identified only as a socialist. His policies have been described as Mugabeism.
