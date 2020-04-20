Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang supports the fight against COVID-19 in Asante Akyem North with donation of PPEs and medical supplies to health facilities

The Chairman for the governing Board of the National Sports Authority Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang together with the legendary Nana Okyeredom of Agogo traditional area, popular known in public and showbiz circles as Abrantie Amakye Dede and Dr. Michael Adusei of USA, on Monday, April 20, 2020, donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to Agogo Presbyterian Hospital and Juansa clinic, including some communities within the Asante Akyem North Constituency to help the health workers and people in their constituency as part of efforts to contain the continuous spread of the deadly Corona COVID-19 disease.
The items include; 50 Veronica buckets, 50 washing basins, 200 alcoholic based hand sanitizers, 2000 pairs of hand gloves, 1000 nose masks,100 cakes of medicated soaps, 50 boxes of surgical needles and syringes and 3 Non-Contact Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer Guns.
Speaking to the media after the presentation, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who is currently an NPP Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (APC) for the Asante Akyem North Constituency reiterated the urgent need to create more awareness of the COVID-19 and educate everyone to be very cautious and adhere to all the precautionary protocols outlined by frontline experts championing the fight against the Coronavirus disease which includes; observing social distancing, staying home, proper handwashing with soap under running water and regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
The Board Chair further pledged that, in the coming days, he would be donating more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to other health facilities and communities in the constituency in an aggressive drive to arrest the spread of the deadly virus.
Nana Okyeredom of Agogo traditional area
The Staff of the beneficiary health facilities and constituents of the Asante Akyem North Constituency in a mad rush for the donations hailed Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Nana Okyeredom and DR. Adusei for caring for them at this critical moment and pledged their supports as they encouraged them to keep on with their good works for the Constituency.