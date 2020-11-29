I am not involved in Martin Amidu's wahala, Nana B decries

National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B has moved to distance himself from former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's brouhaha.
Martin Amidu in a recent letter alleged that one, Nana B sent him some unprintable and ethnic-centred insults barely 24 hours after his response to the President on his resignation.
Mr Boakye, however, says despite the fact that he is the most popular person with such name he is not the Nana B, Martin Amidu addressed his recent letter to.
He wrote of Facebook: I would want to place on record that the said Nana B, referred to in Mr Martin Amidu’s most recent letter is not me and has nothing to do with me. Neither the telephone number nor the email address referenced in said letter are similarly not mine and are not known to me.
I therefore sincerely advise that the media and members of the public calling me with regards to the publication by Mr Martin Amidu take note of this.
In a letter titled ‘What has “Otani Gyimifoɔ” have to do with Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions Anti-Corruption Assessment?’, Mr Amidu said he first received a phone call from ‘Nana B’.
Although he did not respond, he was later heckled with insults by the caller via text messages.
This revelation also follows his recent claims that his life after resigning from post as the Special Prosecutor has been under threat.
After this many assumed that it was NPP's Nana B but he has now distanced himself.
Meanwhile Political Risk Analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong says some of the words used by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu in his response to the President’s November 17 letter are unfortunate.
According to him, although Mr. Amidu had every right to defend himself, his choice of words was uncalled for and gives the impression that he was after a fight with the Presidency.