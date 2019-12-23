CJ nominee, Anin-Yeboah reacts to petition brought against him at CHRAJ

Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah in a reaction to a petition brought against him at CHRAJ said he has declared his assets.
Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, Justice Anin-Yeboah dismissed claims that he has not declared his assets since his appointment to the apex court.
According to him, he has declared his assets in accordance with the law.
"When we went to the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice insisted and we complied, and I have also submitted one to the Auditor General.."
READ ALSO: Watch Live: Parliament vets Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah
Clearing the issues being raised in the public domain about the petition sent to CHRAJ by a private citizen, Chairman of the Appointments Committee Joseph Osei-Owusu said, "I think for the record I need to clarify this, there has been so much publication of the petition before CHRAJ for which reason it is not expected that this public hearing will come on, let me put it on record that the Supreme Court has decided that nobody can interfere with the proceeding of parliament, now whatever is before CHRAJ and what they do there has nothing to do with what we do here..."
CHRAJ petitioned over Anin-Yeboah's nomination as CJ
The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been petitioned over the nomination of Justice Anin Yeboah as Chief Justice.
A private citizen, Mensah Thompson in his complaint filed at CHRAJ said Parliamentary approval of Justice Anin Yeboah will go contrary to article 286 of the 1992 constitution because he has refused to disclose his assets and liabilities as required by the 1992 constitution.
He has also petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over the nomination of the newly nominated Supreme Court Judge.
Mr. Thompson argued that Justice Anin Yeboah, prior to his nomination as the Chief Justice, had been a Justice of the court of appeal and was required under the constitution to have declared his assets and liabilities.
“The basis of my petition is that I have filed a complaint against the nominee with the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) under article 286 of the 1992 constitution for non-disclosure of assets and liabilities. I have attached to this petition my letter to CHRAJ and the acknowledgment of receipt for your attention.”
“The approval has been a Justice of the Court of Appeal since 2008 and was required under the constitution of Ghana which is the highest law of the land, to have declared his assets and liabilities.”
Article 286 of the constitution of Ghana states that: “A person who holds a public office mentioned in clause (5) of this Article shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all property or assets owned by or liabilities owed by, him whether directly or indirectly.”