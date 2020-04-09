I'm hopeful Ghana's COVID-19 cases will not blow up even though we await more test results - Dr Akoriyea

Leader of Ghana's COVID-19 test team Dr.Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, says he is hopeful that the country's cases will not get out of hand as more results are expected to be released in the coming days.
President Akufo-Addo in his address last Sunday said a decision to extend lockdown or not will depend on results from thousands of samples from the laboratories.
Dr Akoriyea says hope is the last resort for Ghanaians and he believes the issue has been contained well for now.
READ ALSO: Central region records first COVID-19 case, Ghana's total now 313
"From the analysis, I always tell people that hope is the last thing we have, but it depends on the number of tests we have done so far and the number of test results yet to come out and I do not want to assume, I want the figures to come out then we speak to it, comparing to other countries our figures are better".
As the end of the two weeks lockdown beckons, it is yet unknown whether there will be an extension or not.
As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths had been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).
A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.