I was never involved in Menzgold scandal- Ace Ankomah denies allegations

Legal practitioner Ace Ankomah has come out to deny allegations that he was involved in the whole Menzgold and Horizon Royal Diamonds scandal.
A video circulating on social media made by one Kevin Taylor suggested that a UAE company Horizon Royal Diamonds contacted Ace Ankomah’s law firm BELA to represent them in a case that deals with fraud by two individuals Adewoye Olorunfemi Adetunje, a Nigerian and Charles Opoku Darko, a Ghanaian.
According to Taylor, after listening and seeing photos of the culprits from the representatives of the Dubai Company, lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah agreed to press charges and help them retrieve the 50 million US Dollars paid to the fraudsters.
He said Ace Ankomah contacted former EOCO boss Dr KK Amoah whom he (Taylor) alleged to be the Uncle of Ace, to help in the case at hand.
He added that after failed attempts to help in retrieving the money owed them by the alleged fraudsters (Adewoye Olorunfemi Adetunje and Charles Opoku Darko), Ace agreed to implicate Nana Appiah Mensah and make him the culprit.
Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] was brought into the conspiracy. The Attorney General and many others who wanted to separate the presidency from Nana Appiah Mensah like Gabby Otchere Darko and many others joined and the scheme was hatched, Kelvin Ekow Taylor narrated.
Ace however in a statement has denied those allegations and explained how his name was drawn into this whole saga.
He said his law firm, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah (BELA), was only engaged by a Dubai-based attorney on behalf of a UAE company.
“The work instruction did not mention or relate to either Menzgold or Nana Appiah Mensah. Neither the firm nor I have been involved in any incidents that allegegdly happened in Dubai several months after we had been first instructed,” the statement reads.
The statement explains that BELA was instructed to continue the process when the Dubai incidents came up for the Accra matter and that of Dubai were separate and unrelated.
“The client did not seek our opinion on the Dubai incidents and we proffered none. Every document or evidence that we received from the client and which was meant for the police we delivered to the investigator at the Commercial Crime Unit of the police, Chief Inspector Wisdom Semanu,” the statement explains further.
Ace Anan Ankomah further denied allegations that the former EOCO boss, Dr KK Amoah is his uncle. “He is a colleague lawyer and I know him very well as we have the same hometown. I also consider him an older friend as he considers me his senior at the Bar,” he said.
Below is the statement
READ ALSO: